Stewart remains unsigned due to a dispute over language in his contract but is not practicing with the Texas A&M Football team, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Plenty of second-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft have yet to sign, but Stewart is the lone first-rounder who remains unsigned. Rumors began to swirl earlier in the week that he might return to college after reports of him working out at College Station emerged. However, Conway reported that he was simply at the team's facility and not actually practicing with the team, while Adam Schefter of ESPN followed that up by reporting that Stewart will not be returning to the Texas A&M Football team. That provides some clarity that Stewart is focused on his pro career, but the sides are running out of time to reach a deal before rookies report to training camp Saturday.