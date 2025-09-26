Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Questionable for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Epenesa (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Epenesa got in a round of limited practices this week. The sixth-year edge rusher has logged just under 40 percent of the defensive snaps for Buffalo through three games and has three tackles (three solo), one QB hit and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Back at practice Sunday•
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Makes 13 starts in 2024•
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Sacks Rodgers for safety in Week 17•
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Logs another sack in Week 7•
-
Bills' A.J. Epenesa: Sacks Rodgers twice in win•