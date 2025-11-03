Bishop led the Bills in total tackles during Sunday's win over the Chiefs with seven stops.

Bishop wasn't even a sure thing to start heading into the season, but the 2024 second-rounder has run with the job amid several injuries to the Buffalo defense. He's played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in five of eight games this season and has posted back-to-back weeks of seven tackles. Bishop leads the Bills with 41 total tackles and five passes defensed on the season, while he's posted 2.0 sacks and an interception as well.