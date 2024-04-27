The Bills selected Bishop in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

Bishop has big shoes to fill as the Bills attempt to replace both of their longtime standout safeties (Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde), and it won't be easy to imitate their high level of play over the years. With that said, coach Sean McDermott is a scholar of defensive backs, and there's no doubt his coaching helped maximize both Poyer and Hyde. What makes Bishop especially interesting is that, unlike Poyer and Hyde, he's a big-time athlete. At 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, the Utah standout logged a 4.45-second 40-yard dash in addition to a 39-inch vertical. The challenge for McDermott will be to harness Bishop's superior athleticism and transform the rookie into the technicians both Poyer and Hyde developed into. Bishop could soon establish a major presence both on the field and in IDP fantasy formats.