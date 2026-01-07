Bishop recorded 85 tackles (53 solo) including 2.0 sacks, seven passes defensed and three interceptions in 17 regular-season games with Buffalo in 2025.

In his rookie season, Bishop played only a minor role behind starters Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He took over as a starter himself this year, and he ended up leading the Bills in both total tackles and interceptions. His length, speed and explosiveness make him formidable in coverage, and it's clear he's also a willing tackler. With another year of experience under his belt, he should be part of the IDP discussion in 2026.