Hardy (shoulder) recorded four total tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 23-19 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Hardy returned to action after suffering a shoulder injury in the Bills' preseason opener against the Giants. The cornerback played all 57 of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, while also adding six snaps with the special-teams unit. Hardy remains an unlikely candidate to stick around the initial 53-man roster in Buffalo, but he certainly could join the team's practice squad in 2025.