Knox (knee) was deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Knox may have hurt his knee in Sunday's win over the Browns, though he played his usual amount (68 percent offensive snap share). Buffalo held a walkthrough Wednesday, so more clarity should come regarding Knox's status over the next two days. If Knox ends up unable to play Sunday against Philadelphia, Dalton Kincaid (knee) would likely see even more work as the No. 1 tight end (if he's able to play) while Jackson Hawes could have a larger role as well.