Moore (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday.

Moore made an early departure this past Sunday against the Patriots in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and wasn't able to return. While the issue isn't considered to be long term and head coach Joe Brady didn't rule Moore out for Monday's game at the Rams as of Thursday, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, the wide receiver kicked off the week with no on-field work. Moore will have two more chances to prove his health before the Bills potentially make a ruling on his status once they post Saturday's injury report.