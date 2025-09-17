Moore caught his lone target for 31 yards and carried the ball twice for six yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Moore followed up his quiet season opener with a better statistical day Sunday, finding the end zone for the first time this season. With that said, the veteran wideout was still mostly an afterthought in the Bills offensive scheme, targeted just once in the passing game while playing just 40 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps. Moore's limited role in the offense makes him very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.