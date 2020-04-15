Bills' Evan Boehm: Joining Buffalo
Boehm announced via his personal Instagram account Tuesday he signed a contract with the Bills.
Boehm spent the 2019 campaign in Miami and appeared in 13 games, starting eight. The 26-year-old provides interior depth on the offensive line for the Bills.
