Phillips' chances of opening the season as a starting defensive tackle took a big hit when the Bills selected Ed Oliver with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Phillips, a third-round pick a year ago, was supposed to compete with veteran Jordan Phillips for a starting tackle role vacated by long-time Bills stud Kyle Williams, who retired after the season. Instead, both Phillipses look like they'll be used as depth, though we'll at least note the team favors a heavy rotation concept among its defensive line, while starter Star Lotulelei tends to come off the field on passing plays. That said, Harrison Phillips' chances at big numbers this season don't look too promising unless injuries strike.