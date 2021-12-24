McKenzie figures to replace Cole Beasley (illness) as Buffalo's primary slot receiver Sunday against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the team's official website reports.

Gabriel Davis (illness) will also miss the contest, while Emmanuel Sanders is returning from a one-week absence due to a knee injury. McKenzie was impressive in a limited role last season with a 30-282-5 receiving line on 34 targets, but he's been much quieter this year with just 11 targets and 38 receiving yards in 12 games, limiting the fantasy appeal in a difficult matchup with New England. Other candidates for added playing time without Beasley/Davis include WR Jake Kumerow, No. 2 Tommy Sweeney and H-back Reggie Gilliam.