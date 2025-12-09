Hawes caught a three-yard touchdown pass during the Bills' 39-34 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Hawes served mostly as a blocker during Sunday's game, but he came up clutch late in the fourth quarter, when he slipped out of the line of scrimmage into the end zone and caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to extend the Bills' lead to 39-28 after the point-after try. Hawes played 34 snaps on offense, which was just behind Dawson Knox (35) and ahead of the returning Dalton Kincaid (22). Hawes is now up to 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 152 yards and three touchdowns through 13 regular-season games.