Hawes accrued zero targets during Thursday's 41-31 victory over Detroit.

Hawes started Thursday. He played in 37 of the team's 74 offensive snaps, adding seven on special teams. However, the 25-year-old went without a catch (or target) for a second consecutive game. Hawes finished the 2025 campaign with 16 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Although there's a chance he will find the end zone this season, he could have trouble doing anything other than block while Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are in the equation.

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