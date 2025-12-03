Hawes caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

Hawes played 52 of the Bills 74 offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap share of the season and just one fewer snap than fellow tight end Dawson Knox. With teammate Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, the 24-year-old Hawes has continued to see an uptick in usage in the Bills passing game, but it has not yet led to any major production. Based on his limited target share, the rookie remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Bengals.