Cook rushed 12 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for eight yards in the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Cook consistently ripped off productive gains on the ground against the Patriots' defense, with his longest run of the day going for a relatively modest 17 yards. Cook's overall rushing opportunities were still somewhat capped, and he finished with a new season low in carries. However, the talented back extended his streak of games with a rushing TD to three when he went in from eight yards out early in the second quarter. Cook has now averaged well over 6.0 yards per carry for three straight games and is up to 421 rushing yards and three scores on the ground heading into a Week 5 road showdown against the Rams on Monday night, Oct. 12.