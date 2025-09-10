Cook (hamstring) was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice.

In the Bills' 41-40 win over the Ravens in Week 1, Cook logged 48 of a possible 85 snaps on offense, en route to carrying 13 times for 44 yards and a TD while catching all five of his targets for 58 yards. It's unclear if his hamstring issue stems from Buffalo's season opener, or is the result of something that occurred Wednesday. Either way, Cook -- who is backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson -- has two more chances to work fully ahead of Sunday's contest against the Jets.