Worthy passed the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills' release of DeAndre Coleman earlier this week appeared to signal that the team anticipated Worthy would be able to make his season debut Sunday against the Falcons, and the fact that Worthy has been cleared to practice only adds further credence to that notion. With Marcell Dareus (ankle) expected to be limited at practice Wednesday and at risk of missing the Week 4 contest, Worthy could be thrust into a sizable role right away if he indeed suits up this weekend.