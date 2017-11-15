Jerel Worthy: Released by Bills
The Bills opted to cut Worthy on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Worthy is coming off his most productive game of the season, having posted three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Saints. However, the Bills opted to sign defensive lineman DeAndre Coleman on Tuesday to help boost their run defensive, and Worthy was the odd man out. He is now set to look for new opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...