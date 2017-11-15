The Bills opted to cut Worthy on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Worthy is coming off his most productive game of the season, having posted three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Saints. However, the Bills opted to sign defensive lineman DeAndre Coleman on Tuesday to help boost their run defensive, and Worthy was the odd man out. He is now set to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories