Palmer (knee/ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Palmer, who hasn't practiced since exiting an Oct. 13 loss to the Falcons, has two more chances to get some work in before the Bills assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Palmer remains out this weekend, Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers would continue to see added snaps alongside fellow WRs Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.