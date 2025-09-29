Coleman secured three of four targets for 45 yards in the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Coleman finished tied for second in receptions and targets while also serving as the runner-up in receiving yards for the Bills during a relatively low-volume day for the passing attack. The Saints did give Buffalo a more competitive game than expected, and Coleman recorded his third catch of 20+ yards this season on his way to his best yardage tally since Week 1. The second-year speedster will take a 17-203-1 line on 22 targets into a Week 5 home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday night.