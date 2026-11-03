Coleman hauled in one catch for four yards on three targets in Sunday's 36-10 win against Baltimore.

Coleman entered the weekend having recorded a touchdown in three straight contests, but he couldn't continue that streak Sunday. In fact, the third-year wideout was almost entirely uninvolved, as his only reception was a four-yarder at the end of the first quarter. Coleman did lead Buffalo wideouts with 63 offensive snaps, so his lack of production wasn't due to a downturn in playing time. He'll look to bounce back in Week 9, though he and the Bills will be on the road facing a tough Minnesota defense.