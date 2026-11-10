Coleman finished Monday's 23-6 win over the Vikings with three catches for 17 yards on six targets.

Going up against a tough Minnesota defense, Bills QB Josh Allen posted a modest 234 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. He spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers, with none of them hauling in more than four receptions. Coleman actually led Buffalo with six targets, but he finished seventh with just 17 receiving yards. The third-year wideout has been very up-and-down this season, registering 59 or more receiving yards three times but logging 17 or fewer receiving yards on four occasions. That makes his output quite difficult to predict for fantasy purposes.