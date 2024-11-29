Head coach Sean McDermott relayed Friday that Coleman (wrist) will be listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

With regard to Coleman -- who has missed Buffalo's last two games and has been limited in practice this week -- McDermott noted that he's taking it one day at a time with the wideout. Given the team's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, ideally added context regarding Coleman's status will arrive prior to the first wave of Week 13 Sunday games, but if he's limited or out versus San Francisco, added snaps alongside Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakirwould be available for Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins.