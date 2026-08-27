Coleman (right foot/toe) isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, but he wasn't wearing a walking boot, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports.

Coleman has been tending to a sprained right foot/toe that he sustained in the Bills' exhibition opener, which forced him to don a low walking boot since then. Shedding the boot is a positive sign in his recovery effort, but Coleman will join Khalil Shakir (undisclosed) and Tyrell Shavers (knee, active/PUP) as injured Buffalo wide receivers that won't suit up Thursday. Coleman will turn his focus to getting completely healthy for the team's regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 13 at Houston.