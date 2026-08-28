Bell caught seven passes for 49 yards and rushed once for 28 yards and a score in Buffalo's 28-27 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday.

The rookie fourth-rounder out of UConn led the Bills in both receiving and rushing on the night. He had missed both preseason games due to a lower-body injury but returned to practice last week and was ready to go for the preseason finale. Bell is battling with Mecole Hardman, Trent Sherfield and Dante Pettis for last last spot or two on the final roster, but given that Bell has more upside than those three teammates, this may be enough that he'll be wearing a jersey in Week 1 against the Texans.