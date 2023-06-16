Sherfield has "stepped up and been a favorite" of Josh Allen's during spring practices, writes The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Sherfield inked a one-year deal with Buffalo after spending last season with the division-rival Dolphins where he set career-highs across the board with 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns on 58 percent of the offensive snaps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. In Buffalo, Sherfield "has stood out the most this spring" as the third receiver and has gained Allen's trust, Buscaglia reports. He's definitely in the mix to be the Bills' No. 3 wideout behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.