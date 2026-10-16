Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Johnson popped up on the Bills' injury report with a hamstring issue Wednesday, and it was still bothering him at practice Thursday. Whether he ends up carrying an injury designation into the weekend might depend on his activity Friday, which will be his last chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas. If he can go in Week 6, he'll be looking to build off the four-catch, 72-yard performance he managed in Week 5 against the Rams.