Johnson (lower leg) remains sidelined at Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Johnson exited practice in early August and has been dealing with some sort of issue in his leg for the better part of a full month now. He resumed running and sprinting last week. Turning 29 later this month, Johnson has carved out a role on game days with the Bills, but he's more of a nuisance than anything in fantasy. Even if James Cook were to go down with an injury, Johnson's role likely wouldn't change all that much, as Ray Davis is Cook's more direct backup as a rusher. Johnson has averaged just 3.9 touches per game over his 34 regular-season appearances dating back to the start of the 2024 campaign.