Johnson (ankle) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

The 28-year-old from Maryland opened the Bills' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after missing the wild-card round win over the Jaguars. However, Johnson upgraded to limited practice Thursday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Broncos. If active for the divisional round, Johnson will likely operate as the Bills' top backup running back behind James Cook.