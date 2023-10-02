Bass tallied 12 points in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins, making both of his field-goal tries and successfully making the extra point on all six of Buffalo's touchdowns.

Bass has been flawless through four games, going 9-for-9 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-3 from 50-plus) and making all 16 of his extra-point tries. Between his accurate leg and Buffalo's standing as the No. 2 scoring offense, he's a top-five kicker right now in almost any format. Bass currently sits fourth on the NFL scoring list with 43 points, behind only Dallas' Brandon Aubrey, Philadelphia's Jake Elliott and the Rams' Brett Maher.