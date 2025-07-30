Bass (pelvis) did not participate in Tuesday's practice session, Maddy Glab and Kay Racine of the Bills' official site report.

Bass missed the Bills' first two practices of the week while working through a pelvic injury. Head coach Sean McDermott relayed Monday that the injury isn't serious, but the Bills may have to sign a kicker to the roster if Bass is unable to play in the team's preseason opener against the Giants on Aug. 9.