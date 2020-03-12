Bills' Tyler Kroft: Has contract restructured
Kroft and the Bills have come to a mutual agreement to restructure his contract, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Kroft's salary for 2020 is now $4 million with $3.4 million in full guarantees, and he'll become a free agent in 2021 rather than 2022. Shortening the length of his contract by a year while adding guarantees serves as a hint that Kroft, who logged just six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown during his injury-plagued 2019 campaign, will utilize the 2020 season as a "prove-it" audition. He stands to spend the offseason competing for Buffalo's top tight end spot with Dawson Knox.
