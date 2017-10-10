Play

Jones, expected to have a bigger role in the offense due to the injury to Jordan Matthews, caught just one of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

On the bright side, Jones did lead all receivers in snap count with 66, sitting out just four offensive plays all afternoon. However, he continues to put up poor performances, with 21 yards being his high output in Week 1. Better days lie ahead, but based on his issues adapting to the pro game, the Bills having one of the league's worst passing offenses, and the team being on bye this week, now might be a good time to look for a better option.

