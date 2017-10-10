Bills' Zay Jones: Another poor game
Jones, expected to have a bigger role in the offense due to the injury to Jordan Matthews, caught just one of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
On the bright side, Jones did lead all receivers in snap count with 66, sitting out just four offensive plays all afternoon. However, he continues to put up poor performances, with 21 yards being his high output in Week 1. Better days lie ahead, but based on his issues adapting to the pro game, the Bills having one of the league's worst passing offenses, and the team being on bye this week, now might be a good time to look for a better option.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...