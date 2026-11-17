Jones reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones was elevated to the Cardinals' active roster for Week 10 against the Rams on Sunday. He played seven offensive snaps and failed to haul in his lone target from Carson Beck, and Jones also recorded a tackle on linebacker Wesley Bailey midway through the third quarter in what was a 34-6 loss for Arizona. Michael Wilson (neck), Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) and Jalen Brooks (wrist) are all on season-ending IR, so Jones could be elevated to the Cardinals' active roster for Week 11 against the Chiefs on Nov. 22.