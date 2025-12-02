The Colts signed Grupe to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After Michael Badgley missed his third point-after attempt in just seven games in this past Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans, the Colts worked out three kickers Tuesday. Grupe emerged from the tryout with a spot on the practice squad, and he should be on track to be elevated or signed to the Colts' 53-man roster in advance of Sunday's game in Jacksonville after Indianapolis officially waived Badgley on Tuesday. Indianapolis will mark the second stop of Grupe's professional career after he had served as the Saints' kicker since the start of the 2023 season before being cut loose last week. Grupe had missed eight field-goal tries in 26 attempts for New Orleans this season, but he's converted at a more palatable 79.8 percent clip for his career.