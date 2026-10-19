The Rams placed Grupe (knee) on injured reserve Monday.

Los Angeles deactivated Grupe just one day after he was forced out of his team debut in an 18-16 loss to the Cardinals after suffering a knee injury while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff return. Grupe, who connected on his lone kick -- a 44-yard field goal -- before departing Sunday's contest, will now be sidelined through at least Week 11 after landing on IR. The Rams will need to break in their third kicker of the season during next Sunday's game against the Raiders.