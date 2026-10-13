The Rams signed Grupe off the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Los Angeles will bring Grupe aboard as its new kicker in place of Harrison Mevis, who was cut after going 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts in Monday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills and missing four kicks overall through the first five games of the season. Though he was unable to win the Jets' kicking job coming out of the preseason, Grupe has been a serviceable performer over parts of three NFL campaigns. For his career, Grupe has connected on 86 of 105 field-goal attempts (81.9 percent) and 96 of 98 extra-point tries (98 percent).