The Jets waived Grupe on Tuesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Grupe appeared poised to open the season as the Jets' kicker after he was scooped up off waivers from the Colts on Aug. 31, but he ended up being inactive for New York's first three games after Jason Sanders was elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties for each of those contests. The Jets have now opted to commit to Sanders as their kicker, signing him to the 53-man roster while parting ways with Grupe. Between stops with the Saints and Colts in 2025, Grupe converted on 29 of 37 field-goal attempts -- including seven of 10 from 50-plus yards -- while drilling all 25 of his extra-point tries. He may not have to wait long before finding an opportunity elsewhere.