Blake Jackson: Signs to Browns practice squad
Jackson signed with the Browns' practice squad Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Jackson was a Division III standout for Mary-Hardin Baylor as a quarterback and will join the Browns practice squad as a wide receiver. He could be brought up to the active roster if injuries continue to hurt Cleveland's receiving corps.
