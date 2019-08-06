Jackson (knee) was waived with an injury settlement by the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Jackson was let go by the Browns after getting by passed on waivers, and even was placed on injured reserve. It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but should be considered a long shot to make an NFL roster at some point this season.

