The Broncos are releasing McManus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in Denver, playing 144 of a possible 146 regular-season games over nine years. McManus was scheduled for non-guaranteed base salaries of $3.65 million in 2023 and $3.85 million in 2024, so this is likely about finances / cap space more so than performance. While his career FG percentage (81.4) is subpar by modern standards, McManus has attempted a ton of long-distance kicks due to his strong leg and the altitude in Denver, with tries of 50-plus yards accounting for 26.3 percent of his career volume (and 62.7 percent of his misses). It's unclear who will replace him in Denver.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Perfect in win•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes one field goal in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes two field goals•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes one field goal in win•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Cleared for Week 15•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Limited by quad injury•