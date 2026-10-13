Smith reverted to Pittsburgh's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Smith was called upon for Sunday's Week 5 win over the Colts and logged 16 of 60 offensive snaps. He made one catch for six yards, but that reception was negated due to a holding penalty, so Smith statistically ended up without a target. Wideouts Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) were both injured Sunday and have already been ruled out for Week 6, so Smith figures to have a good chance of being elevated again for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.