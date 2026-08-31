Berrios is re-signing with the Giants' practice squad, and there's an expectation that he'll play a role Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Berrios was among the Giants' notable cuts Sunday as the team rolled with just five wide receivers on its initial active roster. Now, front offices across the NFL are constructing practice squads, with Berrios expected to end up back in New York. He'll need to be elevated or signed off the practice squad outright to be available for the season opener against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13, at which point he'd likely take on a bit role in the offense.