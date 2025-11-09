Jones logged five tackles (four solo) during the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Jones was dealing with a minor foot injury leading up to Thursday's game, and it didn't appear to bother him as he played every single defensive snap. He has recorded at least five stops in eight of the first 10 games of the regular season and is up to 61 tackles (30 solo), including 0.5 sacks, six pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery.