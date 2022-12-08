McManus (quadriceps) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
McManus was sidelined during practice Wednesday due to what Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett characterized as a minor right quadriceps injury. While it's unclear when or how this issue first arose, it appears the 31-year-old kicker is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game versus Kansas City. McManus will now have one practice to return to practice in full before Friday's final injury report, though Hackett already said he doesn't plan to bring in another kicker Week 14.
