McManus made his only field-goal attempt but missed one of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders.
McManus has now missed a kick in three of four games this season. Despite those misfires, he still sports 28 points on the campaign, ranking in the middle of the pack among kickers league-wide.
