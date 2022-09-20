McManus made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.
McManus converted from 20, 24 and 50 yards on his three field goals, responding well after missing a deep kick for the win in Week 1. Through two games, he now boasts 20 points, ranking second among kickers league-wide.
