Sterns (hip), who is bouncing back from injury, is holding his own throughout Broncos' OTAs, Chad Jensen of Sports Illustrated reports.

Sterns missed the final 12 games of the 2022 NFL season with the injury but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. He's been touted by All-Pro teammate, Justin Simmons, who told reporters that "Caden has looked really good... He's been taking care of his body really well." Expect the 2021 fifth-round pick to compete with veteran safety Kareem Jackson for a key safety role alongside Simmons under new head coach Sean Payton.