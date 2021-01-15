Hamilton caught 23 or 44 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

Why can't every game be against the Chargers? Hamilton caught nine passes for 159 yards in two contests against Los Angeles, including a game-turning 40-yard touchdown in Week 8. Against all other opponents, he averaged just one catch for 9.6 yards per game. Following the Week 8 win over the Chargers, quarterback Drew Lock talked up Hamilton, but the junior from Penn State got lost in the shuffle. He'll probably remain there during the 2021 season. 2020 rookies Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Tyrie Cleveland will all enjoy their first full offseason and Courtland Sutton should be back to speed following a torn ACL. Add in Tim Patrick and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hamilton back on the bubble come September.